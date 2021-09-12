WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,222 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 59.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 120.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.69 and its 200-day moving average is $124.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.14 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.48 and a twelve month high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

