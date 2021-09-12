WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,222 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 59.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 120.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.69 and its 200-day moving average is $124.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.14 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.48 and a twelve month high of $136.89.
In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
