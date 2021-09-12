WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $2.05 Million in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPD by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD opened at $46.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.23. PPD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $46.84.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.