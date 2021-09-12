WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.94 Million Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,658,000 after buying an additional 173,575 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.6% during the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,840,000 after buying an additional 1,920,875 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,845,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,037,000 after buying an additional 109,693 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.4% during the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,982,000 after buying an additional 1,521,163 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,334,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,496,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Edward Jones cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.41.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $37.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $42.61.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.