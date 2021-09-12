Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.69.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 3,220 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $551,328.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,067.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $145,637.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Wingstop by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,438,000 after acquiring an additional 56,450 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $4,824,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $1,867,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $183.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.57, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.50. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $184.78.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.39%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

