Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) PT Raised to $285.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WLTW opened at $236.55 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.01.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,497,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.