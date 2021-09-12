William Blair Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

VERX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vertex from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -143.91. Vertex has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.67 million. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $166,357.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Vertex by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,315,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,745,000 after purchasing an additional 300,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vertex by 50.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,754,000 after buying an additional 926,044 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Vertex by 32.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after buying an additional 649,743 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,375,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,222,000 after buying an additional 291,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 903,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after buying an additional 425,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

