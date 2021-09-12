Widercoin Hits Market Capitalization of $424,023.63 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Widercoin has a total market cap of $424,023.63 and $30,715.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 59.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00074079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00129709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00182555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,823.05 or 1.00048128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.93 or 0.07257328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $437.96 or 0.00956234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

