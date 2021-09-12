Wells Fargo & Company’s (WFC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.33. The company had a trading volume of 23,367,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,587,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $182.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,626,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

