Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Price Target to $20.00

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tenneco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after buying an additional 76,816 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 209,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 113,624 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 563,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

