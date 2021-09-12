Wells Fargo & Company Boosts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $800.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $800.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. raised their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $730.33.
RH stock opened at $694.47 on Thursday. RH has a 1-year low of $330.64 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $689.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $635.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
