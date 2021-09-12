Wells Fargo & Company Boosts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $800.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $800.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. raised their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $730.33.

RH stock opened at $694.47 on Thursday. RH has a 1-year low of $330.64 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $689.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $635.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

