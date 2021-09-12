Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $9.12 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $9.19.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,122 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.