WebDollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.90 Million (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $177,003.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000422 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00150530 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,542,136,628 coins and its circulating supply is 13,594,188,371 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar . The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WebDollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars.

