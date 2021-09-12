Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,606,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $245,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.29 and a 200-day moving average of $220.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $229.96.

