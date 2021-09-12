Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,993 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Jabil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Jabil by 3.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Jabil by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Jabil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

NYSE JBL opened at $62.94 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

