Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $158.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 123.61, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.75.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,553. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

