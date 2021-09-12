Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $158.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 123.61, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.75.
ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.
In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,553. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
