Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 98,375 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.93.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.