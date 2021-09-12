WazirX (WRX) Achieves Market Cap of $386.54 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. WazirX has a total market cap of $386.54 million and $22.07 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00072050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.09 or 0.00130549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.21 or 0.00187299 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.40 or 0.07331188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,021.52 or 0.99986040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.44 or 0.00933006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003007 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

