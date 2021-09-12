Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $19,652,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $17,297,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 741,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,238,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $307.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 215.47%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.