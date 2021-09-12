Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Holdings Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSO. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Watsco stock opened at $282.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.07. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

