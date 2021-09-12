Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives $281.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $281.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSO. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth $45,126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 4,676.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth $4,498,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 12.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

WSO opened at $282.38 on Thursday. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.07.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

