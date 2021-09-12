Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,872 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,679,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,161,000 after purchasing an additional 186,571 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,742,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,993,000 after purchasing an additional 137,223 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSE:WRE opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

