Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,757 iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of AOR opened at $56.76 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $57.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.30.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

