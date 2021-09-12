Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Vossloh stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. Vossloh has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $5.48.
Vossloh Company Profile
Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.