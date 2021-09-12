Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Vossloh stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. Vossloh has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $5.48.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

