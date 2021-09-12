Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

VNO opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -74.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

