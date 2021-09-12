Volt Information Sciences (VOLT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 13th. Analysts expect Volt Information Sciences to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Volt Information Sciences had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.00 million. On average, analysts expect Volt Information Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS VOLT opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Volt Information Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $88.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Volt Information Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

