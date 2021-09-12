Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VTRU shares. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Vitru in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vitru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Vitru alerts:

Shares of Vitru stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $390.83 million and a PE ratio of 62.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. Vitru has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,992,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vitru by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vitru in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.