Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 37.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 491,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 299,456 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 6.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 52.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 344.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 63,056 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 86.9% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 61,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 28,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 421.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 51,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 41,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC lowered their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.27.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

