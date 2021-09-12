Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,099 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Extreme Networks worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXTR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $278.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.90 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

