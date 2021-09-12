Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,657 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,676,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,540,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 541,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,804,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 252,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 75,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

NYSE LPG opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $506.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

