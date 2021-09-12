Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,531 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EZPW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,340,000 after buying an additional 589,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 91,422 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,626,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 72,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 67,708 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $6.65 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $372.78 million, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.53.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.08 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

