Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of SmartFinancial worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 85.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,822,000 after acquiring an additional 97,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $375.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.76. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $25.48.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $32.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. Equities analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

