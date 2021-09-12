Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MATX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Matson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Matson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $313,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,333,216.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenai S. Wall bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,440.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,608 shares of company stock worth $3,381,598 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.78 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.92.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

