Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genetron were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTH. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genetron by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Genetron by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 257,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron during the first quarter valued at $193,000. 20.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTH opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 0.66. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

