Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells $689,118.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $689,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,656,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,719,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $1,844,215.04.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $28,375.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $2,410,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $3,100,578.66.

On Thursday, July 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 25,349 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $2,885,223.18.

On Monday, July 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $2,200,315.32.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,129,788.04.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $1,090,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.

VICR stock opened at $124.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.26. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $129.26.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 1,364.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,418,000 after acquiring an additional 607,234 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vicor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 84,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vicor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

