Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives $19.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.08. 1,426,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,763. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $129,123.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,361 shares of company stock worth $286,520 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

