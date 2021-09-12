ViacomCBS Inc. (VIACA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

VIACA opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.46.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ViacomCBS stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 109.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,963 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

