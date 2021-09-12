ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 42.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth about $254,589,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth about $155,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

