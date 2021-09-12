Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $305,000 Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $295,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $62,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $279,442.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,400. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $40.00 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of -0.34.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCYC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

