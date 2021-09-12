Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,869 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after purchasing an additional 627,732 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $18,060,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,840,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,570,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,616,000 after buying an additional 405,861 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $36.08 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71.

