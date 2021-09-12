Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 309 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVH. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in PVH by 34.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH opened at $109.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 131.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.60. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. increased their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.58.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

