Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

ROK opened at $314.09 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $327.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.