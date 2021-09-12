Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $350,000 Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 65.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after buying an additional 105,606 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $166.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.38 and a 200-day moving average of $193.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.38.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

