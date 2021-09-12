Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in CSX by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

