Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter worth $231,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Wix.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Wix.com by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIX. Raymond James lowered shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Shares of WIX opened at $216.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $196.19 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

