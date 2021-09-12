Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 20.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $74.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.50.

