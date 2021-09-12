Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,108 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Terminix Global by 23.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton acquired 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMX opened at $45.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

