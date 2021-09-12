Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,036 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $160.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.53. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

