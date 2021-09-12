Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.960-$1.010 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.88.

Vertiv stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.53. 3,810,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,260. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

