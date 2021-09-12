Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.13 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRNT. Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNT opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.