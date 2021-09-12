Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.13 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.
Several research firms have weighed in on VRNT. Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.
Shares of VRNT opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.