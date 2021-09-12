Verdad Advisers LP Has $1.32 Million Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Verdad Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,807 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies accounts for 2.6% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 212,970 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,084.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,427 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHC opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

